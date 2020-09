FILE PHOTO: Children play around a sign of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said on Friday it was setting up a new advisory council to oversee its efforts on enforcing workplace policies related to diversity, sexual harassment and misconduct.

The Google parent said it would prohibit severance packages to employees who are subject to any pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation.