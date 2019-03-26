Google launches global council to advise on tech ethics

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it was launching a global advisory council to consider ethical issues around artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The council, which has yet to meet, includes technology experts, digital ethicists and people with public policy backgrounds, Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president for global affairs, said at an Massachusetts Institute of Technology Review conference in San Francisco. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)