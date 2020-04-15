UPDATE 1-Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

(Changes source to company statement)

April 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will slow hiring for the rest of the year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told the company’s staff in a memo on Wednesday.

“We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet”, a Google spokesperson said.

Bloomberg reported here the news earlier in the day. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)