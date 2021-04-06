Google AI scientist Bengio resigns after colleagues' firings - Bloomberg

April 6 (Reuters) - Google research manager Samy Bengio is resigning in the wake of the firings of two colleagues who had questioned paper review and diversity practices at the Alphabet Inc unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Though at least two Google engineers had earlier resigned in protest of Gebru’s firing, Bengio is the highest-profile departure yet.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Paresh Dave and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Anil D’Silva
