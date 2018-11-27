YouTube shifts to make new exclusive shows, movies free to users

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - YouTube plans to make all of its future original programming available to users for free with advertising, as the video streaming unit of Alphabet Inc’s Google seeks a bigger audience for shows and movies that had mostly been restricted to its paid subscribers.

The shift in strategy means YouTube Premium will no longer have exclusive access to original programs starting next year, removing one of the main benefits of the subscription offering. YouTube’s paid option also removes ads and comes with music streaming privileges.

The company said the move was aimed at satisfying growing international user interest in original programming and advertiser demand to associate with special content.

Previously released original programming in YouTube Premium will remain behind the paywall, the company said. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by David Gregorio)