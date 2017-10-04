FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google launches Mini Home, Pixelbook and PixelPhones
Technology
October 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday launched a range of products, including an upgraded Chromebook named Pixelbook, Google Home Mini and second generation of Pixel smartphones.

Pixelbook, priced at $999, is the first laptop powered by Google Assistant and will support Snap Inc’s Snapchat, the company said. It would be available in stores from Oct. 31

Google Home Mini would be priced at $49 in the United States and would rival Amazon.com Inc’s Echo Dot. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

