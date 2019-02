Feb 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would spend more than $13 billion on data centers and offices in the United States this year.

"These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia," Google said in a blog here. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)