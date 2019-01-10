Alphabet board faces lawsuit on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A shareholder’s lawsuit filed on Thursday said the board of Google parent Alphabet Inc played a direct role in covering up sexual misconduct claims against two top executives in 2014 and 2016.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court in California by shareholder James Martin cites minutes from Alphabet board and board committee meetings. The lawsuit seeks to force Google to upgrade its governance and oversight to stop future sexual harassment and discrimination. (Reporting by Paresh Dave and Jonathan Stempel; editing by Grant McCool)