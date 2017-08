June 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.

SoftBank said in a statement that as part of the transaction with Alphabet it had also agreed to acquire Japanese bipedal robotics company Schaft. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)