Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

FILE PHOTO: After the company announced it would extend its coronavirus work-from-home order until summer 2021, a Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 (£38.74) in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.

In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of $699.

Earlier in August, Google launched its first 5G-enabled phone, Pixel 4a (5G), with a starting price of $499, and also introduced a non-5G version of 4a at $349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.While Google’s lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics Co and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.