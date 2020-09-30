Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from popular streaming services including Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+.

The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control which will cost $49.99 in the United States. It will be available in other countries by the end of the year. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)