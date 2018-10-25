Alphabet's 3rd-qtr profit beats estimates

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the search engine giant’s revenue from online advertisements soared.

Net income rose to $9.19 billion, or $13.06 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $6.73 billion, or $9.57 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $33.74 billion from $27.8 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $34.05 billion and earnings of $10.45 per share, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)