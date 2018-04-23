Alphabet's profit jumps 73 percent in first quarter

April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s profit jumped about 73 percent in the first three months of the year, as Google’s parent company benefited from soaring sales of internet advertisements.

Alphabet said here on Monday first-quarter net income rose to $9.4 billion or $13.33 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $5.43 billion or $7.73 per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $31.15 billion from $24.75 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)