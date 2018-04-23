FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 23, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Alphabet's profit jumps 73 percent in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s profit jumped about 73 percent in the first three months of the year, as Google’s parent company benefited from soaring sales of internet advertisements.

Alphabet said here on Monday first-quarter net income rose to $9.4 billion or $13.33 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, from $5.43 billion or $7.73 per share a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $31.15 billion from $24.75 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.