Google parent Alphabet beats quarterly revenue estimates

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet’s biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending.

Revenue rose to $55.31 billion in the first quarter from $41.16 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $51.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

