Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet’s biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

Revenue rose to $56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from $46.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)