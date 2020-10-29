Google parent Alphabet returns to sales growth

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc returned to sales growth in the third quarter as businesses initially hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic resumed advertising with the internet’s biggest supplier of search and video ads, it said on Thursday.

Revenue rose to $46.17 billion from $40.5 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $42.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Paresh Dave and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Maju Samuel)