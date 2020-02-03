Hot Stocks
February 3, 2020 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Alphabet records slowest Q4 revenue growth in 5 years

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc on Monday reported its worst fourth-quarter revenue growth since 2015, missing analysts’ estimate for a period in which its top online advertising rivals beat expectations.

Shares of the company fell 4% in extended trading.

The company reported a net income of $10.67 billion, or $15.35 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 17.3% to $46.08 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $46.94 billion and earnings of $12.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below