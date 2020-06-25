Westlaw News
Lawsuit against Google over 'Googles' trademark is revived - U.S. appeals court

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a $25 million lawsuit accusing Google and its parent Alphabet Inc of violating a 2008 settlement arising from the use of the “Googles” trademark for a children’s education and entertainment website.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in finding she lacked jurisdiction over the lawsuit by SM Kids LLC because it had not received a valid assignment of the Googles trademark.

