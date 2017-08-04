FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 8 days
Google developing technology for Snapchat-like media content - WSJ
August 4, 2017 / 6:07 PM / in 8 days

Google developing technology for Snapchat-like media content - WSJ

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is developing technology to create media content along the lines of Snap Inc's "Discover" platform, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google has been in discussions with several publishers, including Vox Media, the Washington Post and Time Inc, for the project, the Journal said on Friday. (on.wsj.com/2vAc6rY)

The project, dubbed "Stamp", could be announced as early as next week, the report said.

Google was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

