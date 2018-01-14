Alpine skiing-Irrepressible Hirscher wins fifth slalom of the season

WENGEN, Switzerland, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The irrepressible Marcel Hirscher stayed on course for his seventh successive overall World Cup title with another dominant win on Sunday, this time in the slalom at Wengen.

The Austrian, who will be aiming to add a first Olympic gold in Pyeongchang next month to his glittering array of titles, won by 0.93 seconds from long-suffering Norwegian rival Henrik Kristoffersen.

Hirscher was fastest in both legs as he claimed his fifth successive slalom win.

Kristoffersen has finished runner-up in seven races this season, five of those behind Hirscher.

Andre Myhrer of Sweden was third on a difficult, icy course which saw more than 20 skiers fail to finish the first run.

Although Hirscher has won 53 World Cup races, it was his first success at Wengen, considered one of the circuit’s classic events, and where Kristoffersen won for the past two seasons.

Hirscher tops the overall standings with 974 points and extended his lead over Kristoffersen, who is second, to 174. Alexis Pinturault of France is third on 579.

Hirscher has won eight races altogether this season, with the other three in giant slalom.