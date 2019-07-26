Swiss nuclear plant to shut for 'several days' after short circuit

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Power production from Switzerland’s Goesgen nuclear power station will shut down for “several days,” after a short-circuit in a switchgear building at the facility, the plant operator said on Friday.

“The reactor of the Goesgen nuclear power plant will be shut down in the course of the late afternoon,” officials at the station said in a statement. “The components that have been supplied by the affected switch are now being fed...via a diesel generator with electricity.”

The Goesgen reactor’s largest owner is utility Alpiq with 40 percent, followed by government-owned Axpo’s 25% share and the city of Zurich’s 15 percent holding.

Goesgen, in northern Switzerland, is a 970-megawatt plant that was commissioned in 1979.

The Federal Nuclear Inspectorate ENSI and the energy industry were informed about the interruption of production, the operator said. (Reporting by John Miller. Editing by Jane Merriman)