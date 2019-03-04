Alpiq posts another loss, reviews sales of Czech coal plants

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss utility Alpiq reported its fourth annual loss in five years as its hydropower and nuclear facilities again struggled.

Alpiq had an IFRS net loss of 63 million Swiss francs ($63.03 million), narrower than the 84 million franc net loss of 2017. Though its division that includes international thermal production made “clearly positive contributions” to results, Alpiq said it is reviewing the sale of its two Czech coal power plants Kladno and Zlin for what it called strategic reasons. ($1 = 0.9995 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)