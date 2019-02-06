Bouygues confident about Alstom prospects despite EU ruling

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues , which has a 28 percent stake in Alstom, said it regretted the European Union’s decision to veto a merger between Alstom and Siemens but added it was confident over Alstom’s prospects.

“Whatever happens, Alstom will continue to develop on its own path,” Bouygues said in a statement.

“As the key shareholder, Bouygues backs Alstom’s strategy and is confident about its future,” added Bouygues. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)