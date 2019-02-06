Germany regrets EU decision to block Siemens/Alstom deal

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The German government regrets that EU regulators have rejected Siemens and Alstom’s plan to create a European rail champion and it wants EU competition law modernised given the challenges of globalisation and digitalisation, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Separately, a spokesman for the Economy Ministry said competition rules needed to be adjusted so that it would be possible to have European global players in the future that can offer fierce competition to rivals in China and the United States. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Tassilo Hummel)