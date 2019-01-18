EU antitrust regulators to block Siemens, Alstom rail merger - sources

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will block Siemens and Alstom’s plan to create a Franco-German rail champion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, after Siemens refused to improve its concession related to its high-speed train technology.

The companies’ concessions also failed to address concerns regarding rolling stock and signalling. The European Commission is likely to issue its veto on Feb. 6, ahead of its Feb. 18 deadline, a source said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)