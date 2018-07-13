FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
July 13, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Siemens, Alstom rail merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into a plan by Siemens and Alstom to merge their rail businesses, saying that the deal could reduce competition for trains and signalling systems.

The deal, which would create a Franco-German rail champion competing with bigger rival CRRC and Canada’s Bombardier Transportation, could lead to higher prices and ultimately harm consumers, the European Commission said.

It set a Nov. 21 deadline to decide whether to clear the deal. The companies can offer concessions to address regulatory concerns. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.