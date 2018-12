BRUSSELS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday voiced concerns over a plan by Siemens and Alstom to create a Franco-German rail champion and the impact the deal would have on high-speed trains in Europe.

Vestager also said she was interested in Facebook’s latest leak of user photos but said it was still early days. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)