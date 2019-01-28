Germany's Weber: Siemens/Alstom proposals offer good way forward  

MUNICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German conservative Manfred Weber said on Monday that the proposals Siemens and Alstom had made to try and shore up a merger of their rail businesses were a good way forward.

Weber, who is leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, made the comment after Alstom and Siemens offered new concessions to try to get the EU’s cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)