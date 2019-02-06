France and Germany will target new EU competition rules for 21st century -Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - France and Germany will work together on a new set of European Union rules regarding competition in industries that “best fit” the 21st century, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Le Maire made the comments to reporters at the French Senate as he responded to an earlier, official decision by the European Union to block a deal between Siemens and Alstom on competition grounds.

Le Maire said Europe needed new rules to deal with global competition from China and others. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sophie Louet, editing by Louise Heavens)