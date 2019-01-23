Siemens, Alstom both able to compete, EU's Vestager says

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The rail divisions of Siemens and Alstom are world champions and are both able to compete in the market, the European Union’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Die Zeit newspaper, signalling scepticism over a planned merger of their rail businesses.

“We are talking about two great companies that are able to compete in the market”, Vestager was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Vestager also said that the rail signalling business was very sensitive with regards to security, Die Zeit added.