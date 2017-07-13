FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
French group Alstom posts 6 pct rise in Q1 sales, keeps outlook
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
July 13, 2017 / 5:47 AM / in a month

French group Alstom posts 6 pct rise in Q1 sales, keeps outlook

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago, and maintained its near-term financial targets.

Alstom, in which the French state has a stake of around 20 percent, said sales rose to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion), helped by new contract wins in north America.

The company also kept its near-term financial targets for sales to grow organically by 5 percent per year by 2020, and for its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin to reach around 7 percent by 2020.

$1 = 0.8739 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

