Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources
September 25, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 25 days ago

Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“I think Alstom will make it,” one of the people said on Monday. The second person said the Siemens supervisory board would decide the matter on Tuesday, also describing Alstom as the frontrunner.

A Siemens spokesman declined to comment on the matter, while Alstom was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
