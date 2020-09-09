Westlaw News
September 9, 2020 / 11:52 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Alston & Bird taps Thompson & Knight team for Fort Worth launch, Dallas growth

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Alston & Bird has opened an office in Fort Worth, Texas - its 10th in the United States - with new hires there and in Dallas that expand the firm’s offerings for oil and gas clients and boost its presence in the state.

The Atlanta-based firm announced the moves Wednesday, saying it added six lawyers, including three partners, from Thompson & Knight. Two litigation partners, Robert Vartabedian and Conrad Hester, are joining the Fort Worth office, while a corporate partner, Mitchell Griffith, joins in Dallas.

