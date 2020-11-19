Alston & Bird adds Georgia Supreme Court justice, London corporate partners

Alston & Bird is continuing to expand on its home turf and building on its overseas growth this week, adding a judge from Georgia’s highest court and a pair of new partners in London.

In Atlanta, the firm announced the hire of Georgia Supreme Court Justice Keith Blackwell, who will rejoin the firm in January. Blackwell, whom President Donald Trump had named as a potential U.S. Supreme Court pick earlier this year, will join Alston as senior counsel in its litigation and trial practice group, the firm said Wednesday. He has served on the state’s top court since 2012.

