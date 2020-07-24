Alston & Bird picks up Cooley trial pro in New York, D.C.

Eric Kuwana, a former litigation leader at two major law firms, has left to join Alston & Bird as a partner in the firm’s New York and Washington, D.C. offices, his new firm said Thursday.

Kuwana’s addition comes on the heels of a big D.C. hire for Atlanta-based Alston & Bird earlier this month, when it announced that former U.S. Department of Justice civil division head Jody Hunt will soon join the firm’s Washington and Atlanta offices. In June the firm added Joanna Hendon, a lawyer defending President Trump against civil fraud claims, as a partner in New York.

