April 24, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. SEC fines Altaba $35 mln over 2014 Yahoo email hack

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators fined Altaba, the company formerly known as Yahoo! Inc., $35 million on Tuesday to settle charges that kept its massive 2014 cyber security breach a secret from investors for more than two years.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s case marks the first time it has ever gone after a company for failing to disclose a cyber security breach.

The company agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

