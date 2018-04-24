U.S. SEC fines Altaba $35 mln over 2014 Yahoo email hack

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators fined Altaba, the company formerly known as Yahoo! Inc., $35 million on Tuesday to settle charges that kept its massive 2014 cyber security breach a secret from investors for more than two years.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s case marks the first time it has ever gone after a company for failing to disclose a cyber security breach.

The company agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)