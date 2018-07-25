AltaGas says CEO resigns

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian utility AltaGas Ltd on Wednesday said David Harris has resigned as chief executive officer.

The company said the resignation follows a complaint, which is under review by the board. Founder David Cornhill and board member Phillip Knoll will take over as interim co-CEOs until a replacement is found, AltaGas said.

The company did not reveal details of the complaint, but said it was not related to its operations or financial reporting. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)