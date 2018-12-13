AltaGas cuts dividend, to sell stake in British Columbia hydroprojects

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canadian utility AltaGas Ltd on Thursday cut its annual dividend and said it would sell its indirect stake in hydroelectric projects in Northwest British Columbia for about C$1.39 billion ($1.04 billion).

The company’s plan to sell the 55 percent stake follows the 35 percent stake sale in the facilities for C$922 million in June to fund its acquisition of U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc.

AltaGas, which cut its annual divided by 56 percent to 96 Canadian cents per common share, said it expects EBITDA to be in the range of C$1.2 billion-C$1.3 billion in 2019. ($1 = 1.3361 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)