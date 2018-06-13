AltaGas sells 35 pct stake in hydro projects for C$922 mln

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian utility AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell a 35 percent stake in the Northwest British Columbia Hydro Electric Facilities for C$922 million ($707.87 million).

The sale to a joint venture owned by Axium Infrastructure Inc and Manulife Financial Corp is part of a plan to raise C$2 billion related to the company’s acquisition of U.S.- based utility WGL Holdings Inc. ($1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)