June 13, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

AltaGas sells 35 pct stake in hydro projects for C$922 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian utility AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell a 35 percent stake in the Northwest British Columbia Hydro Electric Facilities for C$922 million ($707.87 million).

The sale to a joint venture owned by Axium Infrastructure Inc and Manulife Financial Corp is part of a plan to raise C$2 billion related to the company’s acquisition of U.S.- based utility WGL Holdings Inc. ($1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

