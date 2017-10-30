FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 7:48 PM / in an hour

Innergex Renewable Energy to buy Alterra Power in C$1.1 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy said it will buy Alterra Power Corp in a deal valued at C$1.1 billion ($857.83 million)including debt as the power producer looks to diversify its energy portfolio.

Alterra shareholders will receive C$8.25 per Alterra share, payable in C$2.06 cash and 0.4172 of a common share of Innergex​, the companies said in a joint release on Monday.

The deal represents a premium of 62.7 percent to Alterra’s last close of C$5.07. ($1 = 1.2823 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

