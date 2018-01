Jan 8 (Reuters) - Altice NV said on Monday its board has approved plans to separate Altice USA Inc from the telecoms and cable group to focus on “distinct opportunities”.

The Netherlands-based Altice NV, which will be renamed as Altice Europe, said it aims to complete the deal by the end of the second quarter of 2018, following regulatory and shareholder approvals. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)