Altice Europe exec says SFR arm set for strong Q3 subscriber numbers

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cable and telecoms group Altice Europe is set to announce a strong set of subscriber numbers for its French SFR division during its third quarter results, said Altice France head Alain Weill.

Weill told a conference organised by Les Echos newspaper that SFR’s subscriber numbers had been boosted by the Champions League soccer tournament, for which it has broadcasting rights.

“We should be able to say in November that our number of fixed-line subscribers has hit levels that SFR has not had since a very, very long time. I think those sort of levels have never been seen by us before,” said Weill.

Weill’s upbeat comments on SFR helped lift Altice Europe’s shares, which were up 2.1 percent in late session trading.

Weill added that SFR would be a candidate at the next auction to buy rights to broadcast the Premier League, England’s top-flight soccer championship. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot/Sudip Kar-Gupta)