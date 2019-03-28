Altice Europe sees return to growth in France in 2019

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe said on Thursday it expected a return to growth in France in 2019 after a year of heavy promotions that dented profits but helped it gain market share.

The Amsterdam-based group said it expected its French business, which represents more than two-thirds of sales, to grow between 3-5 percent in 2019 and to generate a core operating profit between 4-4.1 billion euros.

Altice Europe’s French brand added more than 1 million mobile customers and about 233,000 broadband clients last year.

The strategy weighed on full-year core operating profit, down by 8.9 percent on a constant currency basis to 5.1 billion euros ($5.72 billion) for full-year revenues of 14.1 billion. ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Pascale Denis; Editing by Richard Lough)