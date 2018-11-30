Altice France sells stake in fibre unit for 1.8 bln euros

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe on Friday said its French unit had agreed to sell a 49.99 percent stake in its SFR FTTH fibre optic business to three investment funds for 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure were investing in the unit, Altice added, in a deal that valued the division as a whole at 3.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Gdynia newsroom, Writing by Sarah White ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)