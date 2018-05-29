Altice refuses to propose new remedies in Media Capital deal

LISBON, May 29 (Reuters) - Dutch-based Altice will not propose any new market remedies to secure a takeover of Media Capital after its earlier proposals were rejected by Portugal’s antitrust authority, but will still pursue the deal, Altice said on Tuesday.

The authority told Reuters earlier its decision “was not final as the company is free to present other remedies.”

In a statement, Altice Portugal said it disagreed with the regulator’s decision and was ready to provide all explanations to the authorities in order to still be able to proceed with the deal agreed with Spain’s Prisa last year for Media Capital, which owns the TVI television channel. (Reporting By Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip)