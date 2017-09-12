FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 2:51 PM / in a month

Altice says open-minded about cable M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based telecom conglomerate Altice NV and its U.S. cable unit said it is open to mergers and acquisitions, specifically in the cable business.

Altice USA Chief Executive Dexter Goei, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York on Tuesday, said their M&A interest lies only in cable, addressing previous media reports.

In August, Reuters reported Altice was in the early stages of working on an offer to buy Charter Communications Inc .

Altice said it was “open-minded about M&A” and was seeing better trends in video for the third quarter.

Altice USA shares were up 3.5 percent at $29.67 in morning trading. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

