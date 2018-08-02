Altice Europe relinquishes margin in Q2 to chase market share in France

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Altice Europe pursued its commercial conquests in France in the second quarter, through heavy promotions that penalised margins but led to gains in the number of mobile and broadband customers.

Group second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 9.1 percent from a year ago to about 1.32 billion euros ($1.54 billion), the telecoms and cable group said in a statement on Thursday.

The group margin stood at 37.8 percent in the second-quarter, down from 40.1 percent a year ago.

Altice Europe said its number of broadband subscribers grew for the second quarter in a row in France, with 13,000 net additions over the period. It also added 211,000 mobile subscribers in the country.