Company News
April 30, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Altice Europe's French unit's core operating profit grow 2 pct in Q1 - filing

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Altice Europe’s SFR French unit saw its first-quarter core operating profit grow by 2 percent as the company’s expenses fell, according to a regulatory filing issued on Tuesday by the Luxembourg-based direct holding company.

Altice France’s preliminary adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 933 million euros ($1.1 billion), according to the filing, which was first published to detail a refinancing operation.

Altice France, which represents more than two-thirds of Altice Europe’s sales, generated first-quarter revenue of 2.52 billion euros, down 3.1 percent from a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8911 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

