Westlaw News
November 15, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit nixes securities fraud lawsuit against Altisource

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing real estate management company Altisource Asset Management of securities fraud for failing to disclose regulatory violations at Ocwen Financial Services, a mortgage servicer it relied on.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said investors did not cite any authority to show that U.S. Virgin Islands-based Altisource was required to disclose “flaws of a separate entity.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dohb9J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.