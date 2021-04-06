Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Will law firm mergers break 100 this year? Q1 report says they're on their way

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Law firm consultancy Altman Weil tracked 26 merger announcements in the first quarter of 2021, with momentum building toward a big year for combinations - even if the mergers themselves have been mostly small so far.

Law firm merger activity plummeted last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping 43% from a record 115 deals in 2019 to just 65, according to Altman Weil’s figures.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mqjail

