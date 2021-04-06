Will law firm mergers break 100 this year? Q1 report says they're on their way

Law firm consultancy Altman Weil tracked 26 merger announcements in the first quarter of 2021, with momentum building toward a big year for combinations - even if the mergers themselves have been mostly small so far.

Law firm merger activity plummeted last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping 43% from a record 115 deals in 2019 to just 65, according to Altman Weil’s figures.

